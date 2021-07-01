checkAd

Halliburton Labs Selects Four Companies for Clean Energy Accelerator

Halliburton Labs today announced its second cohort, which joins four companies already participating in its collaborative environment to advance and scale cleaner, affordable energy. Alumina Energy, Ionada, Parasanti, and SurgePower Materials will receive access to a broad range of industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and mentorship to scale their respective businesses.

“We are excited to support and collaborate with this group of early-stage, clean energy companies as they continue their commercialization journey,” said Dale Winger, managing director of Halliburton Labs. “Each has demonstrated a commitment to accelerating their technologies, and we are eager to help them innovate, develop and scale each company.”

Alumina Energy is designing and developing zero-carbon heat and power solutions to address greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s patented packed bed thermal energy storage technology is designed to turn intermittent renewable energy resources into a reliable and cost-competitive source of heat and power with a process that does not add carbon emissions from its operation. “We are very excited to join Halliburton Labs’ cleantech accelerator program and collaborate with their experienced team to advance cleaner, affordable energy,” said Sasha Braun Diamont, founder and CEO of Alumina Energy.

Ionada offers a patented membrane contactor carbon management system for small to mid-sized industrial emitters of up to 200,000 tons per year. Its containerized modular carbon capture system provides a compact and cost-effective solution for the energy and marine markets. "We are receiving tremendous interest from industrial emitters around the world for modular carbon capture systems. Halliburton Labs’ engineering, supply chain expertise and global network provide the ideal launching platform for us to scale our business to meet demand," said Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada.

Parasanti delivers a fully integrated solution to meet data analytic challenges through edge computing hardware and software in no and low bandwidth environments. "Parasanti could not be more honored to be a part of the Halliburton Labs accelerator. With the domain expertise and wealth of knowledge that Halliburton Labs possesses, this accelerator will position Parasanti to leverage our edge hardware and software technologies to enable new artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions in the energy space," said Parasanti co-founders James Hancock and Joshua Seagroves.

Using its patented manufacturing process, SurgePower Materials produces high-purity graphene from an abundant renewable raw material. Scalable graphene production is a platform technology with numerous industrial applications, including concrete, electronics, renewable energy, and batteries with longer life, faster charging and reduced size and weight. “Our goal is to make SurgePower Materials the key enabler of the forthcoming graphene age with plant-based graphene as an essential component of many new technologies. Our strategic collaboration with Halliburton Labs allows us to leverage their world-class engineering expertise to rapidly scale our production and accelerate the adoption of new graphene-based solutions,” said Dr. Michael Opoku, CEO of SurgePower Materials.

In addition to these companies joining our accelerator program, Halliburton Labs today announced that it is accepting applications for its third cohort via its website, with applications due by September 3, 2021.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON LABS

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Located at Halliburton Company’s headquarters in Houston, Texas, Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, operational expertise, practical mentorship, and financing opportunities in a single location to help participants scale their business. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburtonlabs.com. Connect with Halliburton Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

