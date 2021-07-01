checkAd

DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.07.2021, 18:00  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

01.07.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
     
For Immediate Release   01 July 2021
     
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
   
RE: Dividends
     
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 July 2021, record date as of the 09 July 2021 & payment date is the 06 August 2021:
     
     
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.050200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.246200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.311300
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.032800
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.006900
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.124800
JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.601100
JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.089900
     
     
Enquiries:    
     
Matheson   Yvonne Lappin
    Phone: +353 1 232 2000
 

 

Seite 1 von 2
JPMorgan ETFs Equity Long-Short UCITS ETF jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration 01.07.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT       For …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger nimmt erfolgreich CHF 80 Millionen aus Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien und EUR 145 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Rights issue of 42,672,276 new shares approved
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger lanciert Privatplatzierung von bis zu 160 Mio. neuer Aktien und eine ...
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. mit Ergebnissen aus satellitengestützten Vermessungsaktivitäten
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividenden (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividenden
10.06.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Aktualisierungen zum Prospekt - mit Wirkung ab dem 24. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Aktualisierungen zum Prospekt - mit Wirkung ab dem 24. Juni 2021
09.06.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Investor Notice
04.06.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividenden (deutsch)
04.06.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividenden
03.06.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration