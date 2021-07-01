checkAd

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fourth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne

01.07.2021
Munich, 1 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received a put option to sell its subsidiaries TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne by Prof. Dr. Frank Richter, entrepreneur and co-founder of Swiss Global Investment Group AG. The transaction is still pending on the works council opinion and is expected to be closed before the end of the year 2021.

TréfilUnion is a manufacturer of iron wire and prestressing steel, EUPEC is a supplier of coatings for oil and gas pipelines and La Meusienne is a renowned manufacturer of welded stainless-steel tubes. All three companies are located in France and generate total revenues of approx. EUR 80 million. This combination of three companies which operate in complementary industries benefits from a reduced impact of economic market cycles. It is the alliance of the product-oriented activities of TréfilUnion and La Meusienne with the project-based nature of EUPEC which allows significant growth upside while recurring income is secured.

EUPEC, which was acquired in 2012 and La Meusienne, which was acquired in 2017 have successfully completed a turnaround program and recovered from a heavily loss-making period prior to the acquisition by Mutares. TréfilUnion, since its acquisition in 2019, has also already achieved significant progress in its turnaround program implemented by Management with the support of Mutares operations teams.

For the portfolio companies of Prof. Richter this acquisition is an opportunity to further leverage on synergies of customers, suppliers and cost-savings resulting from the combination of these three businesses. This acquisition is also an opportunity to further capitalize on three companies already sharing some of their Management teams, operations and support functions, working together on a daily basis.

