checkAd

Alpega Appoints Anton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 08:00  |   |   |   

Alpega Group, a leading global provider of SaaS cloud-based transportation software, announced today that Anton Hofmeier has joined Alpega as part of a strategic build out of their TMS (Transportation Management Software) sales and customer organizations.

Mr. Hofmeier comes to Alpega after the successful sale of his prior company, Thinkproject, to private equity buyer EQT in December 2020. During the 3,5 years Anton ran sales for Thinkproject he doubled their top line revenue, with overpropotional increase of the SaaS revenue, established a true enterprise sales organization and developed entirely a robust partner/reseller program.

‘We were looking to augment our sales leadership with a proven leader who has seen success in the Private Equity environment in Europe while scaling a SaaS software business. Anton is a perfect fit for us’ said Todd DeLaughter, Group CEO for Alpega.

‘The TMS SaaS software category continues to grow at double digits even through the pandemic. If anything, supply chain managers and the systems they acquire to manage the flow of material and finished goods got a boost of visibility during the pandemic. People understand in painful ways the impact of supply chain disruptions. Alpega is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this new wave of investments to digitally transform supply chains. Anton is the perfect guy to help us show the supply chain world how we can help them’ continued DeLaughter.

‘I’m happy to be joining the already strong team at Alpega and continue the journey with them. TMS is a vibrant and high growth market with substantial upside. We not only help companies save hundreds of millions of euros in transport costs, Alpega makes sustainability actionable. Advanced planning and smart routing functionality enables companies to reduce their carbon footprint by ensuring full trucks on return as well as outbound trips and by reducing the wait times of idling trucks to load/unload at warehouse docks’ said Anton Hofmeier, new TMS CRO for Alpega Group.

About Alpega
 Alpega is a global provider of cloud-based Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and freight exchanges. Alpega enables shippers, logistics service providers and carriers to collaboratively manage end-to-end transportation activities for increased visibility, capacity and reduced freight spend.

By streamlining transportation sourcing, planning, execution, settlement and analytics, Alpega's TMS solutions transform local and global supply chains into collaborative ecosystems - bringing transparency and efficiency to all partners involved. Alpega’s user community of 80.000+ carriers and shippers and 200,000+ members are present in 80 countries.

For more information, visit www.alpegagroup.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpega Appoints Anton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer Alpega Group, a leading global provider of SaaS cloud-based transportation software, announced today that Anton Hofmeier has joined Alpega as part of a strategic build out of their TMS (Transportation Management Software) sales and customer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste