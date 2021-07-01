checkAd

UBS Advisor Melissa Corrado-Harrison Named to the Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Melissa Corrado-Harrison, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s downtown Denver office, has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list for 2021.

For nearly 30 years, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and corporations have relied upon Melissa for customized strategies to address their complex wealth management needs. Her background in long-term planning and strategy accounts for her strong emphasis on wealth preservation and conservative, controlled growth. Melissa leads her team and directs the practice’s portfolio management activities, oversees liquidity event and IPO planning strategies, and works with clients and their attorneys to develop comprehensive estate plans.

“We are very proud of Melissa,” said Tommy Stacy, Texas Rockies Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Her success is a result of her unyielding commitment to provide the highest level of expert financial advice and customized service to her clients, and it’s gratifying to see the industry acknowledge her achievements year after year.”

Melissa began her career in the Family High Net Worth Planning division of Merrill Lynch, where her responsibilities included asset management, pre- and post-IPO planning, mergers and acquisitions, single stock strategies, estate planning strategies and tax minimization strategies. In 2001, Melissa became a Private Wealth Advisor within Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group. She joined UBS in 2015. Locally, Melissa serves on the board of two charitable organizations, Judi’s House and ACE Scholarships.

In recognition of her excellence as an advisor, Melissa has been named to numerous industry accolades including the Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors for 2020, the Forbes Top 1,200 Financial Advisors from 2018-2021, the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors from 2018-2021 (one of the Top Five Advisors in Colorado from 2019–2021), and Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors from 2018-2021 and 2008-2015. Melissa was also named to the Barron’s Hall of Fame in 2019, an award honoring advisors who exemplify long-term success and commitment to their clients.

The Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list reflects assets under management, revenue the advisors generate for their firms, and the quality of their practices. This does not include investment performance as clients with accounts often exceeding $10 million pursue a range of goals, with asset preservation at the forefront.

For the full list and more information visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/women.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management
 As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS
 UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.
Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

