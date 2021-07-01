checkAd

Osterweis Funds Announce Fund Name Change and Management Fee Reductions

Osterweis Capital Management (OCM) announced today that the Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund is being renamed the Osterweis Growth & Income Fund. It also announced that it has lowered the management fee to 0.75% for the Osterweis Fund (OSTFX) and the Osterweis Growth & Income Fund (OSTVX).

Catherine Halberstadt, Co-President and Co-CEO of OCM, said of the fee reduction, “Osterweis is a firm believer in active management that has a focus on managing downside risk. We are happy to announce this new lower management fee structure for our shareholders.”

Larry Cordisco, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for the Osterweis Fund and Osterweis Growth & Income Fund, said of the name change, “The new name does a great job of conveying our value proposition to investors. In a market with very low fixed income yields, we think that using a dynamically managed group of equities and fixed income securities to deliver both growth and consistent income is very compelling, particularly for retirees and near-retirees who are looking for both near term income and long term asset appreciation.”

More information and current performance are available at Osterweis.com.

About the Osterweis Fund

The Osterweis Fund is an actively managed equity fund that seeks long-term total returns. We believe that building a portfolio of quality companies with underappreciated growth opportunities should drive outperformance over time by protecting on the downside and capitalizing on upside potential. The fund is managed by Larry Cordisco, John Osterweis, Greg Hermanski, and Nael Fakhry. For more information, visit our website here.

About the Osterweis Growth & Income Fund (formerly Strategic Investment Fund)

The Osterweis Growth & Income Fund is an actively managed equity and fixed income fund that seeks to deliver long-term total returns and capital preservation. We believe the combination of a carefully selected group of income generating equities and higher yielding fixed income securities should deliver growth as well as an attractive income stream over time. The fund is managed by Larry Cordisco, John Osterweis, Carl Kaufman, Eddy Vataru, and Jim Callinan. For more information, visit our website here.

Disclaimer

