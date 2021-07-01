checkAd

Sinclair’s WUTV/FOX 29 Launches Local News Operations, Providing Buffalo, NY Communities with the Latest In-Depth Local Coverage

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced that the company’s FOX 29 WUTV Buffalo, NY station will launch local news operations beginning July 1, 2021. WUTV’s newscasts will feature in-depth, hard hitting local news coverage nightly at 10 p.m.

FOX 29 news will provide reporting from across New York with content from a statewide network of sister stations. Buffalo news viewers will also see in-depth reporting from Sinclair’s award winning team of journalists in Washington DC.

FOX 29 will also unveil “Buffalo Plus,” a digital news site for Buffalo Bills and Sabres fans. “Buffalo Plus” will take audiences beyond headlines with immersive photo galleries, commentary, team news, exclusive programming, podcasts and information about the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.

The FOX 29 on-air team will be led by veteran New York journalist Michael Benny, chief meteorologist Scott Hetsko, and sports director Mike Catalana. They will be joined by a team of reporters with experience covering news in Buffalo and New York.

“With news breaking in the Buffalo region by the minute, our newscasts will provide the latest local news and sports coverage so our audiences don’t miss a beat,” said Nick Magnini, FOX 29’s Vice President and General Manager. “It’s essential our viewers are equipped with the most up-to-date information, and our dedicated news team will do just that, sharing the most important stories each day.”

Leading FOX 29’s team as News Director is award-winning journalist Kelly Holland, who brings with her 15 years of Buffalo experience, previously serving as News Director for Spectrum News Buffalo.

“Always keeping local news top-of-mind, the launch of FOX 29’s local newscasts further exemplifies Sinclair’s commitment to local journalism and accountability reporting,” said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President of News. “With a commitment to local news, FOX 29 will ensure the Buffalo community always has access to critical news as it happens.”

Additional information on FOX 29 WUTV Buffalo, N.Y. can be found online at www.wutv29.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

