WISeKey WISeID Cloud Storage now can be used to securely store confidential documents in a personal cloud and share with other WISeID users removing risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss

Free trial of the cloud service is available at https://cloud.wiseid.com/

The WISeID Cloud Storage service will be initially offered in a B2C model as a freemium service, where users can benefit from a free trial service and then given the choice to purchase permanent storage with secure backup and other advantages through an annual subscription. The service will be also offered to selected companies in a B2B model.

Geneva, Switzerland – July 1, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that its WISeID Cloud Storage, a cloud-based trusted digital signatures service representing a new generation of digital signatures that work across desktop, mobile, and the web meets the highest levels of compliance and assurance for signer authentication. Each signer is issued a certificate-based digital ID by WISeKey Trust Service Provider. When signing a document, the WISeID is used with a personal PIN and other verification steps to prove the signer's identity. This new feature of WISeID Cloud Storage service enables users to keep a protected file storage in the cloud, in servers secured by WISeKey’s Swiss technologies. WISeID Cloud Storage can be used to store confidential documents in a personal cloud safe area and securely share with other WISeID users, removing risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss. WISeID Cloud Storage facilitates ubiquitous access to users’ personal files through multiple secure interfaces, like web browser, mobile applications for iOS and Android devices and desktop applications for Windows, Mac and Linux. Being part of the WISeID ecosystem, the service will soon be enhanced with digital signatures and other security features.

WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems. WISeID is accessible as a web service via the WISeID.com trust services portal and enterprise standard APIs that allow the integration with business applications. WISeID provides users with a digital identity that can be used to secure email communication, digitally sign documents with legal validity and it’s complemented with features such as dual factor authentication and single sign-on. The WISeID web services and Mobile Applications are available for download and use. Several offers, such as digital certificates to secure the email or the strong authentication capabilities are offered free of charge, while others require a business subscription, in order to get full access to validated identities and document signature capabilities. For more information visit https://wiseid.com.

