AEROMEXICO RESUMES SERVICE TO AUSTIN AND DALLAS FROM MEXICO CITY

Mexico City, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • In July, the Aeromexico-Delta alliance will offer approximately 600 flights and more than 80,000 seats to major cities in the state of Texas from Mexico City.

Mexico City, July 1, 2021.- Aeromexico has resumed service from Mexico City to Austin and Dallas, Texas with daily service to each destination. The routes can be booked either through Aeromexico or its Joint Cooperation Agreement partner Delta Air Lines.

"We are pleased to return to both destinations that allow us to provide more and better options to our customers. Thanks to our expanded service, in July, we will offer around 600 flights and more than 80,000 seats from Mexico City to the major cities in the state of Texas: Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio," said Jose Zapata, Aeromexico's Mexico Sales Vice President.

Brad Smyth, Director of Tourism for the State of Texas, added, "We are pleased that Aeromexico has the confidence to reestablish flights to this state, as we have been able to continue to welcome visitors from Mexico to Texas on an ongoing basis thanks to air connectivity. We are excited to work together with Aeromexico and its customers to help visitors enjoy the variety of activities and services offered in a safe and fun way in the dynamic and thriving state of Texas”.

Despite the challenges the pandemic posed, Aeromexico and Delta have continuously worked throughout to offer a seamless travel experience and reflect cutting-edge service. Now, our joint customers can:

  • Purchase tickets for our branded products in all of our booking channels.
  • Reserve their seats and check-in via the app.
  • Take advantage of free messaging onboard.
  • Enjoy aligned checked and hand luggage policies.
  • Have peace of mind with consistent protocols and safety measures through Aeromexico's Health and Sanitization Management System and the Delta CareStandard.

Currently, both airlines offer more than 40 routes between Mexico and the United States from their main hubs, and in July will operate more than 4,500 flights a 91% recovery compared to 2019 levels.

oo0oo

 

Additional Information:

Aeromexico-Delta Microsite: Consult the latest information.

Delta CareStandard.  Learn about the measures and protocols that Delta has applied throughout the travel experience.

Health and Sanitization Management System Created by Aeromexico to protect the health of its clients and employees

 

About Delta/ Aeromexico

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 21 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Club Premier accruals.

 

Media Contact: amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

Attachment 

CONTACT: Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications
Aeroméxico
amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com




