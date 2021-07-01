checkAd

[iliad press release] iliad terminates its existing liquidity contract and enters into a new liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 18:02  |  32   |   |   

Press Release 

 

Paris, July 1, 2021


 

iliad terminates its existing liquidity contract and enters into a new liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

  

iliad (ISIN FR0004035913) has signed a liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas covering iliad’s ordinary shares listed on Euronext Paris. This complies with AMF Decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021 which renews the AMF’s earlier decision to establish liquidity contracts related to equity instruments as an authorized market practice. The new liquidity contract – which has a one-year term and is automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods – takes effect as from today, July 1, 2021. Exane BNP Paribas is therefore taking over from Natixis Oddo BHF, which has managed iliad’s liquidity contract since July 1, 2019. iliad’s termination of its liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF is the result of its decision to change its investment services provider for market-making and managing its liquidity contract.

During the period from January 1 through July 1, 2021, a total of 1,502 buy trades and 1,386 sell trades were carried out under the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, corresponding to the purchase of 102,255 shares (for €15,445,433.40) and the sale of 90,512 shares (for €13,772,935.23).

At the date the liquidity contract was signed with Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were allocated to the dedicated liquidity account:
o 38,374 iliad shares
o €931,056.4

Under the liquidity contract entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the situations or conditions resulting in the suspension or termination of the contract are as follows:

- Suspension of the contract:
o in the conditions set out in Article 5 of the above-mentioned AMF decision;
o at the initiative of the Issuer for the period specified by the Issuer; and
o in the following situations: (i) if the number of its own shares held by the Issuer corresponds to the ceiling set by the Issuer’s shareholders, taking into account any shares already held by the Issuer in accordance with Article L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code, (ii) if the shares’ listed price is higher than the purchase price authorized by the Issuer’s shareholders for the share buyback program, or (iii) if the share buyback authorization given by the Issuer’s shareholders expires or is suspended.

- Termination of the contract:
o by the Issuer, at any time, with no notice required;
o by the investment services provider, subject to a two-week notice period.

As at July 1, 2021, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:
- 30,060 iliad shares
- €1,809,959.82


 

About the iliad Group

Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world’s first triple-play box and has grown into a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has some 15,000 employees serving 42.7 million subscribers, and generated €5.9 billion in revenues in 2020. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had over 20 million retail subscribers at March 31, 2021 (13.4 million mobile subscribers and 6.8 million fixed subscribers). On March 23, 2021, it launched its B2B activity in France under the Free Pro brand. In Italy – where the Group launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, becoming the country’s fourth mobile operator – it had over 7.5 million subscribers at end-March 2021. With the acquisition of the Polish mobile operator Play in November 2020, the iliad Group has become Europe’s sixth-largest mobile operator by number of subscribers (excluding M2M). iliad is listed on Euronext Paris (under the ILD ticker symbol).

 

Find out more at: 

www.iliad.fr/en

Follow us on: 

Twitter @GroupeIliad

LinkedIn Free Groupe iliad


 Contacts

Investor relations: ir@iliad.fr
Press relations: presse@iliad.fr

Exchange: Euronext Paris Market place: Eurolist A of Euronext Paris (SRD)
Ticker symbol: ILD ISIN: FR0004035913
FTSE classification: 974 Internet Member of Euro Stoxx, SBF 120, CAC Mid 100

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

[iliad press release] iliad terminates its existing liquidity contract and enters into a new liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS Press Release    Paris, July 1, 2021   iliad terminates its existing liquidity contract and enters into a new liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS    iliad (ISIN FR0004035913) has signed a liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus