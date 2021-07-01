checkAd

BIGBEN PRESS RELEASE: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

      Press release

      Lesquin, 1st July 2021 - 17:45 hrs

Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of Bigben Interactive meeting today has, pursuant to authorization from the combined general meeting dated July 30, 2020 under the terms of its 25th resolution, decided to reduce the share capital of the Company by cancelling 513,870 treasury shares purchased between March 2, 2021 and June 17, 2021 and representing approximately 2.57% of the share capital of Bigben Interactive.

All of the 513,870 cancelled shares were purchased on the Euronext market in Paris, in accordance with the share purchase mandate given by the Company to CIC Market Solutions, as part of the share buyback programme implemented by a decision of the Board of Directors on March 1, 2021, acting pursuant to the authorisation from the combined general meeting of shareholders on July 30, 2020 under the terms of its 15th resolution and as announced by the Company on March 1, 2021.

Immediately after the cancellation of these shares, the number of shares comprising the share capital of Bigben Interactive amounts to 38,911,576, divided into 19,455,788 shares to which 22,140,520 gross voting rights are attached (1).

(1)         It is specified that the number of gross voting rights is calculated on the basis of the monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 31 May 2021. The gross and net voting rights on the day of this capital reduction will be communicated in the coming days on the Company's website.

Upcoming event:

Q1 2021/22 sales: Monday 26 July 2021, Press release after close of the Euronext Paris stock exchange

 

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

 
 

SALES 2020-21
292.8 M€



  



HEADCOUNT
Ca. 920 employees

 

INTERNATIONAL
23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in more than 100 countries
 www.bigben-group.com 		 

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC Mid & Small – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

 

PRESS CONTACTS



CapValue – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01 

Attachment





