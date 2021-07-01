Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Vascudyne, Inc. announced today the successful first-in-human use of its
TRUE(TM) Vascular Graft in end-stage renal disease patients requiring
hemodialysis access. The first clinical procedures were performed by Adrian
Ebner, MD, Director of Endovascular and Cardiovascular Surgery at Sanatorio
Italiano in Asuncion, Paraguay, as part of an early feasibility study.
"We are excited to work with Dr. Ebner and his skilled team at Sanatorio
Italiano and are grateful for their commitment to the latest cardiovascular
medicine innovations and for the successful first-in-human TRUE Vascular Graft
implantation procedures in 5 patients," said Vascudyne CEO Kem Schankereli.
"Until now, hemodialysis patients who are not candidates for autologous fistulas
often receive synthetic grafts, like those made with ePTFE," said Dr. Ebner.
"Synthetic grafts have long-term patency issues with infection, intimal
hyperplasia, and thrombosis often leading to failure. All this contributes to
patient morbidity and mortality and to the high cost of dialysis care."
"Vascudyne's TRUE Vascular Graft with the potential to regenerate and repair
promises to have a major impact on the care of dialysis patients," added Dr.
Ebner. "Improved patency and fewer interventions with a completely biological
tissue could significantly reduce the overall cost of dialysis care and improve
quality of life for patients."
"The TRUE Vascular Graft handled well and provided excellent flow immediately
after implantation," continued Dr. Ebner. "The device can be felt under the skin
which will help with dialysis. Initial follow up showed normal healing and
improved flow. There is a tremendous medical need for hemodialysis access
solutions, and Vascudyne's TRUE Vascular Graft has shown very promising initial
results."
"It's immensely rewarding to see this technology become clinical reality by the
Vascudyne team," said Robert Tranquillo, PhD, Distinguished McKnight University
Professor, University of Minnesota. "Decades of research in my lab at the
University of Minnesota developing and fine tuning the engineered tissue tube
technology have come to fruition and now offer a completely biological vascular
graft for patients. I am very excited about Vascudyne's TRUE(TM) Tissue
technology and all the potential benefits it can bring to patients and look
forward to providing ongoing support to the team as they broaden the
technology's clinical applications."
"Vascudyne is a fast-moving startup with a very successful beginning toward
proving clinical relevance," said Vascudyne General Manager Rick Murphy. "We are
