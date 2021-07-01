Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access

STILLWATER, MN (ots) - --News Direct--



Vascudyne, Inc. announced today the successful first-in-human use of its

TRUE(TM) Vascular Graft in end-stage renal disease patients requiring

hemodialysis access. The first clinical procedures were performed by Adrian

Ebner, MD, Director of Endovascular and Cardiovascular Surgery at Sanatorio

Italiano in Asuncion, Paraguay, as part of an early feasibility study.



"We are excited to work with Dr. Ebner and his skilled team at Sanatorio

Italiano and are grateful for their commitment to the latest cardiovascular

medicine innovations and for the successful first-in-human TRUE Vascular Graft

implantation procedures in 5 patients," said Vascudyne CEO Kem Schankereli.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"Until now, hemodialysis patients who are not candidates for autologous fistulasoften receive synthetic grafts, like those made with ePTFE," said Dr. Ebner."Synthetic grafts have long-term patency issues with infection, intimalhyperplasia, and thrombosis often leading to failure. All this contributes topatient morbidity and mortality and to the high cost of dialysis care.""Vascudyne's TRUE Vascular Graft with the potential to regenerate and repairpromises to have a major impact on the care of dialysis patients," added Dr.Ebner. "Improved patency and fewer interventions with a completely biologicaltissue could significantly reduce the overall cost of dialysis care and improvequality of life for patients.""The TRUE Vascular Graft handled well and provided excellent flow immediatelyafter implantation," continued Dr. Ebner. "The device can be felt under the skinwhich will help with dialysis. Initial follow up showed normal healing andimproved flow. There is a tremendous medical need for hemodialysis accesssolutions, and Vascudyne's TRUE Vascular Graft has shown very promising initialresults.""It's immensely rewarding to see this technology become clinical reality by theVascudyne team," said Robert Tranquillo, PhD, Distinguished McKnight UniversityProfessor, University of Minnesota. "Decades of research in my lab at theUniversity of Minnesota developing and fine tuning the engineered tissue tubetechnology have come to fruition and now offer a completely biological vasculargraft for patients. I am very excited about Vascudyne's TRUE(TM) Tissuetechnology and all the potential benefits it can bring to patients and lookforward to providing ongoing support to the team as they broaden thetechnology's clinical applications.""Vascudyne is a fast-moving startup with a very successful beginning towardproving clinical relevance," said Vascudyne General Manager Rick Murphy. "We are