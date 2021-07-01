checkAd

Angel Oak Capital Advisors’ Flagship Multi-Strategy Income Fund Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC announces that the firm’s flagship Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income Fund (ANGLX) has crossed the 10-year mark, a milestone event for one of the first structured credit mutual funds focused primarily on U.S. non-agency residential mortgage backed securities launched following the 2007-08 financial crisis.

Over the past decade, ANGLX, which invests in attractive opportunities across U.S. structured credit, has achieved strong risk-adjusted returns and high-quality income while navigating a variety of credit cycles. Since the fund’s inception in 2011, its portfolio management team has grown to more than 20 investment professionals, highlighting the firm’s commitment to the strategy.

“Adhering to our philosophy to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over the full credit cycle has been demonstrated over the past decade,” Sam Dunlap, CIO of Public Strategies at Angel Oak, says. “I attribute ANGLX’s success to our top-down relative value process coupled with our rigorous bottom-up credit selection process, the same approach we have used since inception.”

Sreeni Prabhu, Managing Partner and Co-CEO of Angel Oak, says, “In 2011, we saw a tremendous opportunity in a dislocated asset class to launch a mutual fund focused on U.S. structured credit, specifically mortgage credit. We can’t thank our partners, investors and incredible team enough for their support and commitment over the past 10 years.”

Since its inception in 2011, ANGLX has achieved an annualized return of 5.88%, and it now has approximately $7.0 billion in assets under management.

Net Total Returns as of 6/30/21

3 Mo.

1 Year

5 Year

10 Year

Since
Inception1

ANGIX

1.51%

7.88%

3.96%

5.88%

5.88%

ANGLX

1.54%

7.59%

3.73%

5.66%

5.66%

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index

1.83%

-0.33%

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

