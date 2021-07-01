SANTIAGO, Chile, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 2Q 2021 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on July 29, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 14.



To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987