DATA443 Announces Reverse Stock Split

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, 2,000 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of the holders. The number of outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced from approximately 1,483,888,965 to approximately 741,945.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) ( OTCPK: ATDS ), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that a 1-for-2,000 Reverse Stock Split of its outstanding common stock has become effective and has commenced trading today on a split-adjusted basis. Per the requirements of FINRA, Data443’s stock symbol will temporarily change to “ATDSD” and revert back to “ATDS” after 20 business days. The new CUSIP Number for the Company’s common stock will be 23804G203.

Jason Remillard, Data443’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "By effecting the Reverse Stock Split and applying to a national stock exchange, we are executing our plan of growing the Company and making our stock more attractive for our shareholders and investors. The timing is right to take these steps and complete our transformation, positioning the Company for long-term success.”

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares because they hold a number of pre-Reverse Stock Split shares of the Company’s common stock not evenly divisible by 2,000 will have the number of post-Reverse Stock Split shares of the Company’s common stock to which they are entitled rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares of the Company’s common stock.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ( OTCPK: ATDS ), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by:

(i) Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager , built for the modern enterprise, its capabilities are designed to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state, without any end user or IT Administrator efforts;

(ii) Data Identification Manager (previously marketed as ClassiDocs and FileFacets), the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops;