Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21

Since announcing our financial results for Q2 2020/21 on May 12, 2021, we have seen an increased impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our 2020/21 financial forecast. This includes a slower recovery of elective procedures than expected and shipment delays impacting our Core portfolio caused by the congestions of the global container freight market.

We consider the challenges to be short term in nature and will not impact the growth outlook of the company, especially in our Visualisation business where we continue to experience very rapid growth. Having said that, we have experienced some disruption in Q3 2020/21 and expect to see further disruption in Q4 2020/21.

As a result, we are lowering our financial guidance for organic revenue growth and EBIT earnings for 2020/21, while the number of endoscopes to be sold is expected to exceed the upper end of the previous range. Our revised financial guidance for 2020/21 is as follows:

Organic revenue growth of approx. 17% compared to previously 17-20%.

EBIT-margin of approx. 10% compared to previously 11-12%.

Total number of endoscopes sold to exceed 1.4m units compared to previously 1.3 to 1.4m units.





For the full year, we expect the organic revenue growth of our Visualisation business to be above 30%.

Q3 2020/21 preliminary sales results

DKKm Q3

20/21 Q3

19/20 Organic growth Fx Reported growth YTD

20/21 YTD

19/20 Organic growth Fx Reported growth Core 449 408 15% -5% 10% 1,358 1,381 3% -5% -2% Visualization 522 539 0% -3% -3% 1,627 1,315 29% -5% 24% Revenue 971 947 7% -4% 3% 2,985 2,696 15% -4% 11%

In Q3, we expect 7% organic revenue growth driven by our Core business growing 15%, while our Visualisation business is expected to remain flat compared to Q3 last year where we reported 81% growth. For Q3 year to date, we expect 15% organic revenue growth with our Core business growing 3% and Visualisation growing 29%.