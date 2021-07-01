Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Luterbach, 1 July 2021 - Schaffner Holding AG closed the sale of its Power Magnetics Division to the Swedish AQ Group today as announced. This also means that Daniel Zeidler, previously Head Power Magnetics Division, is leaving the Group Executive Board. Daniel Zeidler has made a significant contribution to the successful turnaround of the Power Magnetics Division. The Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG thanks him for his great commitment.

The Schaffner Group will focus on its core business of EMC solutions for promising industrial markets and for e-mobility. The funds resulting from the sale of the Power Magnetics Division will be invested in the expansion of these activities.