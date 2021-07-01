EQS-Adhoc Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Schaffner closes sale of Power Magnetics Division
Luterbach, 1 July 2021 - Schaffner Holding AG closed the sale of its Power Magnetics Division to the Swedish AQ Group today as announced. This also means that Daniel Zeidler, previously Head Power Magnetics Division, is leaving the Group Executive Board. Daniel Zeidler has made a significant contribution to the successful turnaround of the Power Magnetics Division. The Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG thanks him for his great commitment.
The Schaffner Group will focus on its core business of EMC solutions for promising industrial markets and for e-mobility. The funds resulting from the sale of the Power Magnetics Division will be invested in the expansion of these activities.
Contact
Schaffner Holding AG, Investor Relations and Media Office: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Thomas Balmer, +41 43 268 32 34 or +41 79 703 87 28
investor-relations@schaffner.com
Financial Calendar
7 December 2021
Publication of annual results 2020/21
Schaffner - Shaping Electrical Power
The Schaffner Group is a global leader in EMC filter solutions for promising industrial markets and electromobility. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, electromagnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. Schaffner products protect power electronic systems in industrial applications such as machines and robotics, medical technology, building technology or electrical infrastructure against interference from the electricity grid. In electric and hybrid vehicles, Schaffner EMC filters prevent interference in the on-board power electronics and ensure reliable operation. For the automobile industry, Schaffner also develops and manufactures antennas for keyless authentication systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves customers with its own development, production, service and application centers and is present in Asia, Europe and North America.
