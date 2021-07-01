checkAd

The Financial Supervision Authority issued a warning related to the delay in publishing the audited report for the financial year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 18:45  |  17   |   |   

On 29 June 2021 Financial Supervision Authority issued a warning related to the delay in publishing the audited report for the financial year 2020.

Pursuant to the Securities Market Act, the issuer is required to publish its annual report within four months from the end of the financial year. AS Pro Kapital Grupp published its annual report on 12 June 2021, although the deadline was 30 April 2021. AS Pro Kapital Grupp has regularly informed investors about delay in publishing the annual report, has notified the Financial Supervision Authority separately and provided relevant explanations. In addition, Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange added observation marks to the shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and suspended trading, as a result of which all market participants were aware about the delay. In addition to the above, the Financial Supervision Authority applied a warning penalty payment in the amount of 15 000 euros on AS Pro Kapital Grupp for non-compliance with the prescription issued on 3 May 2021, which obliged AS Pro Kapital Grupp to immediately disclose its 2020 annual report.

Due to the above circumstances, the Financial Supervision Authority considers it necessary to warn AS Pro Kapital Grupp that misdemeanor proceedings will be initiated against AS Pro Kapital Grupp, if similar circumstances are established.

The company made every effort to publish the audited annual report for the financial year 2020 as soon as possible. The Company aims to be open and transparent. Despite the fact that the annual report was not yet audited, the Company published interim report for the first quarter of 2021 on time.


 

  

Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Management Board
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee


 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Financial Supervision Authority issued a warning related to the delay in publishing the audited report for the financial year 2020 On 29 June 2021 Financial Supervision Authority issued a warning related to the delay in publishing the audited report for the financial year 2020. Pursuant to the Securities Market Act, the issuer is required to publish its annual report within …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus