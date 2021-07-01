This announcement and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.



Placement of existing shares in flatexDEGIRO AG to institutional investors



Frankfurt/Main - Today, the DEGIRO founders and shareholders of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), announced their intention to sell approximately 2.5%-3.0% in flatexDEGIRO in a private placement to institutional investors. The aim is to further increase flatexDEGIRO's free float which supports the Company's eligibility for potential MDAX inclusion in 2021. The bookbuilding for the placement of the shares commences immediately.



The Selling Shareholders are KipEi B.V. (currently holding appr. 1.9m shares), Anderluh LPE (currently holding appr. 0.8m shares), and Arrow FO B.V. (currently holding appr. 0.5m shares), holding in total appr. 3.3m shares, or 12% of all outstanding shares (excluding shares in collar structures). The DEGIRO founder behind Nola LPE (currently holding appr. 6%, excluding shares in collar structures) is not willing to participate in the transaction.



The Selling Shareholders are still under contractual lock-up from the DEGIRO acquisition until 28 July 2021. The Company will waive the lock-up for shares being placed in this placement. Any remaining shares will remain locked up until 28 July 2021. The Selling Shareholders are committed to support the further development of the company and have currently no intention to sell more shares than those being offered in the placement.



Jefferies will act as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg as Co-Bookrunner in connection with the placement.



The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CEST on 01 July 2021 Jefferies GmbH on behalf of KipEi B.V., Arrow FO B.V. and Anderluh B.V.

