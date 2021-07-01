COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby …

With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the following notifications according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.

Following the change in number of shares cf. press release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Rocket Group ApS, CVR. no. 35403124, which is the joint holding company of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, the CEO and co-founder of the Company, and Alexander Dominic Cassoni, holds 5,164,234 shares in the Company corresponding to 8.94 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company.

Lars Wiberg Ettrup

As a consequence of the above arrangement, the indirect ownership of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO, amounts to 7.20 per cent (including shareholdings through Ettrup Invest ApS, CVR. no. 33638655).

Correction of the PDMR for CK Holding 2019 ApS

With reference to the regulatory release "Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S' shares" dated 30 June 2021, the information provided in respect of CK Holding 2019 ApS in the regulatory release deviated from the information submitted to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. The below overview is correct and consistent with the information submitted to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.