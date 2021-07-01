checkAd

Major Shareholder Announcement

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 18:50  |  37   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the following notifications according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.

Rocket Group ApS

Following the change in number of shares cf. press release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Rocket Group ApS, CVR. no. 35403124, which is the joint holding company of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, the CEO and co-founder of the Company, and Alexander Dominic Cassoni, holds 5,164,234 shares in the Company corresponding to 8.94 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company.

Lars Wiberg Ettrup

As a consequence of the above arrangement, the indirect ownership of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO, amounts to 7.20 per cent (including shareholdings through Ettrup Invest ApS, CVR. no. 33638655).

Correction of the PDMR for CK Holding 2019 ApS

With reference to the regulatory release "Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S' shares" dated 30 June 2021, the information provided in respect of CK Holding 2019 ApS in the regulatory release deviated from the information submitted to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. The below overview is correct and consistent with the information submitted to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name CK Holding 2019 ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status Closely associated to Charlotte Klinge, board member of Linkfire A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linkfire A/S
b) LEI 984500Z56C097569I250
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Seite 1 von 2
Linkfire Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Major Shareholder Announcement COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Ximen Mining Corporate Update
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Enters Electric Scooter Market with Acquisition of Shared Technologies ...
Skeena Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them in Linkfire A/S' Shares