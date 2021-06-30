checkAd

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Petitions Seeking Remedies for Unfairly Traded Imports of UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 23:45  |   |   |   

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), through certain of its production facilities, today filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) requesting the initiation of antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions (“UAN”) from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago (“Trinidad”).

CF Industries, which is the largest producer of UAN in the United States, requested the investigations due to the harm the domestic UAN industry has experienced from dumped and unfairly subsidized UAN imports from Russia and Trinidad. CF Industries filed its petitions under United States antidumping and countervailing duty laws, which authorize Commerce to level the playing field for domestic industries injured by foreign imports that are dumped and unfairly subsidized. If Commerce and the ITC make affirmative determinations, then Commerce can impose duties equal to the level of dumping and unfair subsidies.

“For too long, UAN producers in the United States, who are among the most efficient in the world, have competed on an uneven playing field due to dumped and unfairly subsidized imports from Russia and Trinidad,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “The duties we are seeking will restore fairness to our highly competitive industry and help ensure that American UAN producers remain a reliable source of fertilizers for American farmers for years to come.”

In the coming weeks, the U.S. Department of Commerce will decide whether to initiate investigations to determine the extent of dumping and unfair subsidies associated with imports from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago; and the U.S. International Trade Commission will initiate a concurrent investigation to determine whether such imports materially injure the U.S. industry. CF Industries intends to participate actively in proceedings before both agencies.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

CF Industries Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Petitions Seeking Remedies for Unfairly Traded Imports of UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), through certain of its production facilities, today filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) requesting the initiation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste