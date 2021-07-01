checkAd

SalMar acquires 51 percent ownership in Nekton Havbruk AS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 19:09  |  23   |   |   

SalMar has today, 01.07.2021, participated in a private placement decided by the general meeting of Nekton Havbruk AS against SalMar Farming AS. Following the transaction, SalMar Farming AS will own 51 percent of the shares in Nekton Havbruk AS. The remaining shares in the company will be owned by Nistuå3 AS og Nekton AS. Nekton Havbruk AS currently has two licenses for production of Atlantic salmon. A time limited viewing license and a green C license. The purchase price for the shares aquired through the private placement is NOK 80 million.

The transaction gives SalMar further sustainable growth in the immediate vicinity of existing fish farming areas around Smøla in central Norway. The private placement will be a good industrial solution that ensures significant synergies and further development of existing activity and operational competence.

For more information, please contact:
Roger Bekken, COO Farming
 +47 904 10 135

Håkon Husby, Head of IR
+47 936 30 449





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SalMar acquires 51 percent ownership in Nekton Havbruk AS SalMar has today, 01.07.2021, participated in a private placement decided by the general meeting of Nekton Havbruk AS against SalMar Farming AS. Following the transaction, SalMar Farming AS will own 51 percent of the shares in Nekton Havbruk AS. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus