checkAd

Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 19:05  |  39   |   |   

  

Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify

Believe invests in building dedicated data and digital marketing intelligence platform

Brooklyn and Paris, June 30, 2021 – Global digital music company Believe, parent to DIY distribution leader, TuneCore, have both partnered with Spotify to test the company’s new tool, Discovery Mode, the latest marketing addition to a robust Spotify for Artists suite of resources, such as Canvas, Marquee, and playlist pitching.  

Discovery Mode is a marketing tool that helps artists amplify their reach and find their next fans by prioritizing songs for discovery on Spotify. As an innovative digital market leader, Believe has been a large scale early partner of Spotify, testing Discovery Mode over the last six months with many of its independent artists. 

Throughout the initial phase, Believe invested in building a dedicated data and digital marketing intelligence platform to select artists and tracks which have the most potential for succeeding in Discovery Mode. Through multiple rounds of testing on many tracks, followed by track-level reporting by Spotify, complex data analysis and ongoing technology development, Believe and TuneCore carefully selected artists and tracks which have the most potential for succeeding in Discovery Mode. The two companies are working to expand the reach of their many artists and labels, all with unique needs. The companies’ participation in this test will help inform the development of the tool, ensuring it best supports artists at all stages of their career.

“Believe is building the digital marketing intelligence and the technologies to be at the forefront of these new opportunities for artists,” said Denis Ladegaillerie, Chief Executive Officer, Believe. “In the digital world, artist development is digital and recommendation algorithms are the new marketing. Believe supports Spotify’s Discovery Mode, as it is highly innovative and beneficial for independent artists. The program’s democratizing power will enable a wider community of artists to benefit from promoting their music. And, in these early tests, we’re already witnessing how the program can help talented Believe and TuneCore artists from all over the world gain significant exposure to new listeners.” 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify    Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify Believe invests in building dedicated data and digital marketing intelligence platform Brooklyn and Paris, June 30, 2021 – Global digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus