Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify

Brooklyn and Paris, June 30, 2021 – Global digital music company Believe, parent to DIY distribution leader, TuneCore, have both partnered with Spotify to test the company’s new tool, Discovery Mode, the latest marketing addition to a robust Spotify for Artists suite of resources, such as Canvas, Marquee, and playlist pitching.

Discovery Mode is a marketing tool that helps artists amplify their reach and find their next fans by prioritizing songs for discovery on Spotify. As an innovative digital market leader, Believe has been a large scale early partner of Spotify, testing Discovery Mode over the last six months with many of its independent artists.

Throughout the initial phase, Believe invested in building a dedicated data and digital marketing intelligence platform to select artists and tracks which have the most potential for succeeding in Discovery Mode. Through multiple rounds of testing on many tracks, followed by track-level reporting by Spotify, complex data analysis and ongoing technology development, Believe and TuneCore carefully selected artists and tracks which have the most potential for succeeding in Discovery Mode. The two companies are working to expand the reach of their many artists and labels, all with unique needs. The companies’ participation in this test will help inform the development of the tool, ensuring it best supports artists at all stages of their career.

“Believe is building the digital marketing intelligence and the technologies to be at the forefront of these new opportunities for artists,” said Denis Ladegaillerie, Chief Executive Officer, Believe. “In the digital world, artist development is digital and recommendation algorithms are the new marketing. Believe supports Spotify’s Discovery Mode, as it is highly innovative and beneficial for independent artists. The program’s democratizing power will enable a wider community of artists to benefit from promoting their music. And, in these early tests, we’re already witnessing how the program can help talented Believe and TuneCore artists from all over the world gain significant exposure to new listeners.”