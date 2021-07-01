checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones With New Acquisitions, Important US Plant Set Up and Marketing Drive

NEW YORK, NY, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is forging ahead with another key phase of expansion after achieving a number of important second-quarter goals in its global M&A strategy to acquire and develop technology-based companies.

Having followed up its two first-quarter acquisitions with a third in the second quarter (BCD Fire), ILUS International (ILUS) is anticipating a strong third quarter, with several more acquisitions, including one in the USA, close to completion.

In the United Arab Emirates, the company has now commenced production after moving into its new factory in Dubai and is undergoing ISO9001 and 140001 certifications. The factory includes a new vehicle superstructure manufacturing division that uses specialist co-polymer plastic to manufacture Fire Truck and Ambulance bodies. 

The significance of Plastic Fire Truck Superstructures, which are already the norm in the UK and much of Europe, is that they are lighter in weight, recyclable, and comparably low on maintenance and cost.

The company’s new Dubai plant is believed to be the only plastic vehicle production facility in the entire Middle East, with the UK and Europe previously supplying all the region’s plastic bodies. ILUS intends to replicate this plastic vehicle body production capacity in a new USA facility to be established in the third quarter. Currently, the majority of USA trucks are still manufactured from metals.  

In order to support its rapid growth, the company has recruited a number of key staff, and is continuing to identify and bring in more outstanding talent. Following its recent appointment of an experienced General Manager for UK and Europe, ILUS is in the process of recruiting a General Manager for the Middle East, as well as five engineers for the Dubai factory. Additionally, a specialist EV Engineer is being enlisted to continue the development and support the rollout of the E-Raptor into the USA market, and global distribution. ILUS is also headhunting a Technical Director for the USA factory, and is close to appointing a Director of Fixed Systems to accelerate the certification of its fixed firefighting systems, including the much-awaited kitchen system. 

