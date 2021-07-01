Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in the 7MM for the Study Period (2018-2030), Estimates DelveInsight
The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size is witnessing a substantial increase owing to the increasing population of cancer patients, increasing uptake of chemotherapy, and upcoming pipeline therapies in the 7MM.
LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Market report offers comprehensive coverage of the current treatment practices, pipeline drugs, Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CIN market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Some of the key takeaways from the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market report:
- The total estimated number of cancer patients on chemotherapy was 1,790,618 in 2020 in the 7MM.
- Surprisingly, Japan accounts for the largest Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence after the US in the 7MM. The driving factor for the highest cases in Japan is due to the high number of colorectal cancer cases.
- The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia epidemiological analysis for the US demonstrated Breast cancer accounting for the maximum number of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia prevalence out of various forms of cancers such as Lung cancer, Ovarian cancer, AML, Lymphoma, and others, with CIN cases in AML being the lowest.
- Current treatments in the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia therapy market are limited to two approved biologics such as Neupogen (filgrastim) and Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and their biosimilars.
- The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size of Neupogen and Neulasta was USD 216 million and USD 2,450 million in 2020 in the 7MM.
- The Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market share of biologics is expected to decline owing to the entry of biosimilars as well as novel therapies.
- Major key players leading the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market size growth ahead include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Cellerant Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, and others.
- Emerging therapies such as Rolontis (eflapegrastim injection), EC-18, ALRN-6924, Romyelocel-L/CLT-008, Myelo001, Plinabulin, F-627 (Ryzneuta), and others in the CIN market explore novel mechanisms of action, which is expected to provide them a leeway to establish a hold in the Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market once approved.
- Pipeline therapies such as Rolontis (Spectrum Pharmaceuticals), Plinabulin (BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals), and F-627 (Evive Biotech) are anticipated to enter the CIN market in the forecast period.
- Recently in February 2021, the USFDA approved Cosela (G1 Therapeutics) to decrease the incidence of Chemotherapy Induced Myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for ES-SCLC.
