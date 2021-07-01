checkAd

Guardian Capital Partners Sells CIS Global to nVent Electric

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 20:00  |  19   |   |   

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, has acquired CIS Global LLC (“CIS” or the “Company”), a portfolio company investment of Guardian Capital Partners (“Guardian”). The transaction was a cash purchase price of approximately $200 million.

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, CIS Global is a leading provider of mission-critical power distribution units (“PDU”) and server rack slides to the rapidly growing data center and networking industries. The Company employs approximately 850 individuals and operates globally, with production facilities in China, India, Thailand, and the United States. CIS’ product portfolio includes a full range of basic and intelligent network managed PDU solutions that are highly configurable to meet the needs of nearly every IT application. Additionally, the Company offers highly engineered rack mount technologies that are utilized by leading server OEMs. For more information, visit www.cisww.com.

Scott Evans, Founding Partner at Guardian, stated, “During Guardian’s ownership, the Company invested to expand beyond its server rack slides offering to include intelligent power distribution unit (“iPDU”) capabilities, becoming the largest independent provider of server rack power distribution units globally. The Company is well positioned to meet the increasing demand for data center products and solutions. I am proud of the exceptional performance of the management team and look forward to seeing the Company’s future success under the ownership of nVent.”

Gerald Birin, CEO of CIS Global, said, “With Guardian’s help, we achieved significant and diversified growth across all aspects of the business, expanding international operations, adding product capabilities, and further penetrating key customers. Because of the strategic partnership with Guardian and the execution of a high-quality executive team, we are a scalable, high performing business serving a growing data center market.”

The law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP advised Guardian and the Company, and Lincoln International LLC acted as CIS Global’s exclusive financial advisor. Foley & Lardner provided legal advice for nVent. For more information about the transaction, contact Scott Evans at Guardian Capital Partners at sevans@guardiancp.com.

About Guardian

Guardian Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia with regulatory assets under management of approximately $600 million. Guardian makes control investments in lower middle market consumer products, niche manufacturing, and specialty service companies. Guardian partners with management teams to provide equity capital to fuel the growth of family-owned businesses. We believe the private equity experience and complementary skill sets of the Guardian team provide a unique combination of operating and finance capabilities resulting in certainty of execution and meaningful long-term value creation for its portfolio companies. For more information about Guardian Capital Partners, visit www.guardiancp.com.

About nVent

nVent Electric plc (“nVent”) is a leading provider of electrical connection and protection solutions globally. The company designs and manufactures high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes. nVent offers a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections, and fastening and thermal management solutions. For more information, visit www.nvent.com.

nVent Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guardian Capital Partners Sells CIS Global to nVent Electric nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, has acquired CIS Global LLC (“CIS” or the “Company”), a portfolio company investment of Guardian Capital Partners (“Guardian”). The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
nVent Completes Acquisition of CIS Global Business
09.06.21
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global