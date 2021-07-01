checkAd

Telcoin raises US$10M, launches next generation of fintech platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 20:19  |  29   |   |   

Pre-series A round marks a major milestone as Telcoin brings DeFi to its digital remittance service

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telcoin, a fintech operating at the intersection of decentralized finance and telecommunications, has closed US$10 million in pre-series A equity financing to fulfill their mission of bringing fast and affordable, user-owned financial products and services to every mobile phone user in the world.

"This round is a major milestone for a blockchain company founded in 2017," said Paul Neuner, Telcoin founder and CEO. "It's also proof that people everywhere are tired of overpaying for basic financial services like remittance, and that they are ready to migrate to an alternate, decentralized platform like Telcoin."

The fundraising round coincides with the reveal of "Telcoin V3," which introduces the full Telcoin Platform stack and two new user-owned DeFi products. The fresh capital will be used to launch and promote V3 services, while also enabling the company to reach a headcount that is conducive to meeting the demands of a global rollout.

V3 of the Telcoin Platform stack encompasses three complementary layers: The Telcoin

Application, TELx, and Rivendell. The Telcoin Application, available on iOS and Android, was updated earlier this year to support fiat remittances. The next generation of the Telcoin Application will launch on the Polygon Network with a wide variety of new features and two new products powered by active Telcoin users on DeFi protocols or TELx.

TELx, revealed today, is the decentralized liquidity network of the Telcoin platform. TELx serves as the engine that powers Telcoin's suite of non-custodial financial products, two of which are being unveiled alongside it:

  • Send Money Smarter (SMS) Network is a user-owned, decentralized international money transfer platform disrupting the US$700 billion remittance industry. SMS decentralizes foreign exchange to active Telcoin users on DeFi protocols, enabling remittance senders to capture fees now exclusively awarded to legacy financial institutions, at a fraction of the cost, with instant global settlement near mid market prices.
  • TELxchange is a user-owned, decentralized digital asset exchange network that uses TEL as the reserve asset and medium of exchange. TELxchange decentralizes token exchange to active Telcoin users on DeFi protocols, enabling users to swap, directly from their bank account, between TEL and TELx ecosystem assets while capturing a portion of trading fees now exclusively awarded to centralized exchanges - without giving up custody of their assets.

SMS and TELxchange launch today, with TEL issuance flowing to TELx market participants on a network of liquidity pools across Quickswap and DFX (Polygon) from next week. Head over to TELx to learn more.

Rivendell, released today, is an open Ethereum sidechain run, validated, and secured by MNOs. Rivendell enables mobile networks to provide blockchain-based, non-custodial financial services to their subscribers - without needing to be a bank or custody funds. Rivendell is designed to operate at a fraction of the cost of the legacy system, while enabling telecoms to leverage their existing network and fraud infrastructure to power the system.

Follow Telcoin for more information and to be the first to hear updates about additional remittance corridors and the upcoming V3 launch.

TELx:

telx.network

Rivendell:

rivendell.network

Twitter:

@telcoin_team

Telegram:

t.me/telcoincommunity

Contact:

press@telco.in

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telcoin raises US$10M, launches next generation of fintech platform Pre-series A round marks a major milestone as Telcoin brings DeFi to its digital remittance service LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Telcoin, a fintech operating at the intersection of decentralized finance and telecommunications, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
European Wellness partners with China's provincial government to advance Education in Biological ...
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Algorand Upgrade Unlocks Ease of Blockchain Application Development to Power Future of Finance with ...
Community Project 'Divine' Harnesses Space Technologies to Offer Complimentary Quran Broadcast ...
Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding in $1.5 Million Valuation to Develop the Future of AI
Daniel Schlaepfer issues statement regarding the outcome of Daniel Schlaepfer vs. Australian ...
Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen Join Forces to Create a Leading Global Offshore Decommissioning and ...
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in ...
Hong Kong Famous Musician Joanus Lam Sells Single Music NFT on Openlake for 1.2M USD
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
How China tamed a 1,000-plus-year-old sand land in seven decades
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest
First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University
Fiber Optics Market to Reach USD Million 14500 by 2026 at a CAGR 7.8% | Valuates Reports
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus