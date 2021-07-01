VALLOUREC French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors with share capital of €4,578,568.56 Registered office: 27, avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights

and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the Code de commerce and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Date Total number

of outstanding shares Theoretical total number of voting rights* Net total number

of voting rights 30 June 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 914 031 31 May 2021 11 449 694 11 811 810 11 797 413 30 April 2021 11 449 694 11 811 772 11 790 691 31 March 2021 11 449 694 11 811 662 11 810 581 28 February 2021 11 449 694 11 809 473 11 808 392 31 January 2021 11 449 694 11 809 652 11 808 571 31 December 2020 11 449 694 11 810 456 11 809 375 30 November 2020 11 449 694 11 809 708 11 808 627 31 October 2020 11 449 694 11 809 929 11 808 848 30 September 2020 11 449 694 11 809 877 11 808 796 31 August 2020 11 449 694 11 792 317 11 791 236 31 July 2020 11 449 694 11 792 291 11 791 210 30 June 2020 11 449 694 11 792 487 11 791 352 31 May 2020 11 449 694 11 825 998 11 810 412 30 April 2020 457 987 760 467 246 708 466 723 205 31 March 2020 457 987 760 467 212 665 466 689 162 29 February 2020 457 987 760 470 490 431 469 966 928 31 January 2020 457 987 760 470 448 503 469 925 000 31 December 2019 457 987 760 470 435 812 469 912 309 30 November 2019 457 987 760 470 400 552 469 877 049 31 October 2019 457 987 760 470 391 503 469 868 000 30 September 2019 457 987 760 470 373 857 469 850 354 31 August 2019 457 987 760 470 365 861 469 842 358 31 July 2019 457 987 760 470 354 599 469 831 096 30 June 2019 457 987 760 470 370 960 469 842 814 31 May 2019 457 987 760 470 352 202 469 824 056 30 April 2019 457 987 760 470 352 409 469 717 892 31 March 2019 457 987 760 470 318 361 468 612 089 28 February 2019 457 987 760 470 289 887 469 583 848 31 January 2019 457 987 760 470 288 267 470 197 228 31 December 2018 457 987 760 470 286 184 470 195 145 30 November 2018 457 987 760 470 207 119 470 116 080 31 October 2018 457 987 760 470 207 002 470 115 963 30 September 2018 457 987 760 470 205 298 470 114 259 31 August 2018 457 987 760 470 204 668 470 113 629 31 July 2018 457 987 760 470 202 926 470 111 887 30 June 2018 457 987 760 470 071 367 469 972 774 31 May 2018 457 987 760 470 062 108 469 963 515 30 April 2018 457 987 760 470 063 032 469 964 439 31 March 2018 457 987 760 469 717 314 469 544 717 28 February 2018 457 987 760 469 607 832 469 435 235 31 January 2018 457 987 760 469 609 077 469 436 480 31 December 2017 457 987 760 469 610 378 469 437 771 30 November 2017 451 238 005 462 770 922 460 117 315 31 October 2017 451 238 005 462 753 994 460 100 387 30 September 2017 451 238 005 462 755 415 460 101 798 31 August 2017 451 238 005 462 747 646 460 093 116 31 July 2017 451 238 005 462 748 766 460 084 168 30 June 2017 451 238 005 462 821 248 460 150 919 31 May 2017 451 238 005 462 778 752 460 108 343 30 April 2017 451 238 005 462 777 804 460 109 865 31 March 2017 451 238 005 462 773 368 460 106 429 28 February 2017 451 238 005 462 721 070 459 805 784 31 January 2017 451 238 005 462 721 497 459 828 681 31 December 2016 451 238 005 462 720 629 459 882 783 14 December 2016 451 238 005 462 582 247 459 744 391 30 November 2016 444 638 049 455 982 291 453 144 405 31 October 2016 444 638 049 455 981 964 453 319 048 30 September 2016 444 638 049 455 984 256 453 467 974 31 August 2016 444 638 049 455 986 535 453 695 221 31 July 2016 444 638 049 455 983 266 453 736 902

* T he theoretical, (or gross), number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds : it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc...).

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

