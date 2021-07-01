checkAd

Blue Rhino Shares Fourth Of July Safe Propane Grilling Tips

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, the Fourth of July is America’s favorite grilling holiday. With summer’s biggest holiday fast approaching, many have already spent time creating the perfect menu, extending invitations to a fun mix of family and friends, and making sure to have plenty of propane on hand by exchanging for a fresh, clean, leak-tested Blue Rhino tank.

Founded in 2004 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Blue Rhino can now be found at more than 60,000 selling locations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As the leading propane tank exchange brand, Blue Rhino knows that no Fourth of July grilling checklist is complete without the addition of a few safety reminders.

“We’ve long made it a priority for employees of Blue Rhino to always make safety a part of everything they do,” says Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche. “Our responsibility as a propane provider extends to our customers as well, or in this case the end users of our popular Blue Rhino tank exchange brand. We’re pleased to be able to share these important grilling safety reminders with them prior to this popular grilling holiday.”

According to Blue Rhino, here are some helpful grilling tips to keep in mind this Fourth of July holiday and every time you fire up the grill.

  • Always follow the manufacturer's instructions for assembly, operation, maintenance, repair, and storage of your propane grill. Consult your owner's manual.
  • Always turn control knobs to the OFF position and the tank valve to CLOSED when the grill is not in use.
  • Never operate your propane grill if parts are damaged, missing, or improperly installed.
  • Check for gas leaks by making a soapy water solution and applying it around an open propane tank valve and around the connections and hose leading to the grill. Make sure to do this while your grill is off. If bubbles start to appear on the area that you applied the soapy solution, that indicates the tank is leaking. If that is the case, close the valve, disconnect the tank from the grill and do not use that tank.
  • Propane tanks should not be stored in an enclosed area and should always be stored in an upright position.
  • Before lighting your propane grill, always OPEN the grill lid.
  • Never move a grill that is in use.
  • Never allow children to operate a grill or play around a grill.
  • Use long-handled utensils and flame-retardant mitts to avoid burns.
  • To reduce flare-ups, trim excess fat from meats, replace greasy lava rocks or ceramic briquettes, and keep your grill clean.

Additional safe grilling information can be found on the sleeve of your Blue Rhino tank and at BlueRhino.com.

Here’s to a safe and fun Fourth of July for everyone. Happy birthday, America!

About Blue Rhino
Founded in 1994 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and sold today at more than 60,000 retail outlets in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, Blue Rhino is America’s #1 propane tank exchange brand and a part of Ferrellgas, L.P. Its home delivery service is available in select markets across the country. More information about the brand can be found at BlueRhino.com. 

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com





