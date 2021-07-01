checkAd

Lifeway Foods Announces Expansion into French Market

Mango Lifeway Kefir Now Available at Costco in France

MORTON GROVE, Ill., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced today the brand’s first expansion of kefir distribution into the French market with a listing at Costco France. The initial offering of 250ml mango Lifeway Kefir bottles is now shipping and available on shelves.

“Fermented dairy foods such as kefir have been a staple of the French diet for generations,” said Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky. “We are pleased to introduce the U.S. kefir leader, Lifeway, to this sophisticated marketplace. Costco is known as an innovative retailer with loyal shoppers who count on finding the highest quality assortment in each category, so I’m confident that we’re positioned to replicate U.S. success with our global expansion goals.”

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global kefir market is expected to hit $1.23 billion USD by 2027. To support the marketing efforts in the French market, Lifeway has launched @LifewayKefirFrance on Instagram with updates, recipes and more.

About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 
All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “expect,” “vision,” “will,” “predict,” “grow,” and “trend.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Company Contact:
Derek Miller
847-967-1010
DerekM@Lifeway.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36904899-68cf-4e1b ...





