The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 21:00  |  17   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RKT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 5, 2021, Rocket announced first quarter 2021 financial results and second quarter 2021 outlook in a press release, reporting that it expected closed loan volume within a range of only $82.5 billion and $87.5 billion and gain on sale margins within a range of only 2.65% to 2.95% for the second quarter of 2021. The midpoint of this gain on sale margin estimate represented a 239 basis point decline year-over-year and a 94 basis point decline sequentially, which was Rocket’s lowest quarterly gain on sale margin in two years and reflected that favorable market conditions recently touted by the Company had in fact reversed.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.79, or nearly 17%, to close at $19.01 per share on May 6, 2021.

If you purchased Rocket securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

