STIRR Continues to Expand Content Offerings, Adding Locally Produced News Specials to STIRR City

STIRR, a free, ad-supported OTT streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI), has expanded the content offerings on its STIRR City channels to include locally-produced news specials, beginning with Baltimore is Dying, a regional documentary, and Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis, both produced by Sinclair Broadcast Group’s FOX45 in Baltimore, to stream on STIRR City Baltimore on July 1 and 8.

With more than 7 million app downloads, STIRR, offers 100+ free, ad-supported TV channels with access to some of the most popular local news, entertainment, and digital-first channels, including STIRR City, which is localized in 73 markets across the country where Sinclair produces news. STIRR City delivers over 100,000 hours of leading, live, local news each year.

Drawing from local broadcast stations’ unique brands and programming, STIRR City offers regionally relevant content authentic to the market, including live, local news on the STIRR City channel as well as the stations’ top-rated syndication hits. In Baltimore, STIRR City offers Judge Judy, Family Feud, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on demand.

Each STIRR City OTT channel is individually programmed by daypart, with curated local content, unlike traditional streaming platforms.

STIRR City Baltimore, which includes FOX45’s ten hours of daily (M-F) live, local newscasts, will stream two locally produced news specials on July 1 and July 8. Produced by the station’s Emmy Award winning news team, Baltimore is Dying and Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis will stream on STIRR City Baltimore immediately following FOX45 News:

6pm ET

FOX45 News at 6PM

6:30pm ET

Baltimore is Dying (30-minute documentary)

7pm ET

Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis (60-minute town hall, hosted by FOX45 Anchor Mary Bubala)

In Baltimore is Dying, the FOX45 News team explores the city’s violent crime crisis and introduces viewers to the people on the front lines who are watching their neighbors, family members and children fall victim to the violence. In Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis, FOX45 News, dedicated to giving a voice to the voiceless, provides a forum for Baltimore’s Fells Point residents to discuss the community’s safety problems and potential solutions.

The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or at www.STIRR.com.

ABOUT STIRR

STIRR is a free ad-supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. STIRR streams 100,000+ hours of live local news, 100+ free TV channels and 8,000+ hours of free on-demand movies and TV shows. The STIRR app is available on, Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or at www.STIRR.com. Based in Los Angeles, STIRR is a first of its kind local OTT service created, owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

