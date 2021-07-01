Royal Unibrew acquires strong Nordic growth platform

The acquisition provides a strong platform for Royal Unibrew to expand the sales of its wide product range into Norway and Sweden in line with Royal Unibrew’s multi-beverage strategy.

Royal Unibrew A/S has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Solera Beverage Group - a leading importer and distributor of beverages across Norway, Sweden and Finland. The acquired activities have a strong organization and a strong portfolio of international imported wine, beer, soft drinks and other beverages.

Following the acquisition, Royal Unibrew will have a sales force covering the Nordic region and the Baltic Sea countries totalling more than 30m consumers. On top of this, Solera Beverage Group has developed strong capabilities to be the preferred importer of strong international beverage brands. Similarly, partnerships with strong international brand owners have been a part of Royal Unibrew’s business for many years.

The acquisition of Solera Beverage Group will add Norway and Sweden to our geographic footprint and move the portfolio towards a multi-beverage business model over time based on strong local organizations in both countries. In Finland, the acquired business will complement Hartwall’s trading business (Hartwa-Trade) as well as establish distribution synergies. The acquired business is similar to Hartwall’s trading business, being asset light with a lower margin than our average business but having a higher return on invested capital and therefore not unfamiliar to Royal Unibrew.

CEO of Royal Unibrew, Lars Jensen, says “I am very pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement to acquire Solera Group and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Royal Unibrew. Solera Group has built a strong business in distributing primarily wine and spirits in Norway, Finland and Sweden, and it will provide us with a solid Nordic platform from which we can develop the Nordic market into a true multi-beverage market for Royal Unibrew. The complimentary strategic fit between Solera Group and Royal Unibrew ensures a strong foundation for future profitable growth”.

Solera Beverage Group is being acquired from the private equity fund, CapMan, at an enterprise value of around DKK 770m (NOK 1.1bn) on a debt free basis. Solera Beverage Group has around 150 employees and generates a normalised net revenue (excluding COVID-19 effects) of around DKK 1.3bn and a normalised EBITDA of around DKK 70m. On that background, the acquisition multiple (EV/EBITDA) pre-synergies are 11x. In the coming years, we expect to realize sales as well as distribution synergies and thereby expand the margin of the acquired business.