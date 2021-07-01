checkAd

Royal Unibrew Buys Solera for DKK 770 Million; Keeps EBIT Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 21:11  |  21   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew to acquire 100% of Solera Beverage Group from CapMan at enterprise value of around DKK 770 million.
  • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,525-1,625 million maintained
  • Medium-term EBIT margin target of around 20-21% will be changed to a long-term EBIT margin target in the range of 20-21%
  • Solera Beverage Group has around 150 employees and generates a normalised net revenue (excluding COVID-19 effects) of around DKK 1.3 billion and a normalised EBITDA of around DKK 70 million
  • The acquisition to be EPS accretive in 2022
Royal UNIBREW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royal Unibrew Buys Solera for DKK 770 Million; Keeps EBIT Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew to acquire 100% of Solera Beverage Group from CapMan at enterprise value of around DKK 770 million.Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,525-1,625 million maintainedMedium-term EBIT margin target of around 20-21% will be changed to a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Vestas Signs Service Agreement in France
Vestas Gets 92 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA
Kuehne+Nagel Sells 24.9% Stake in Apex to Partners Group
STMicroelectronics to Buy Back Shares for up to $1,040 Million Over 3 Years
H&M Q2 Profit Beats Consensus; Sees Very Good Prospects of Dividend in Autumn
Royal Unibrew in Talks to Buy MC Energy in France
OMV Says Borealis Buys 10% Minority Stake in Renasci
Sodexo Q3 Revenue EUR 4,484 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:26 Uhr
Royal Unibrew in Talks to Buy MC Energy in France