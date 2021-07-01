Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Royal Unibrew Buys Solera for DKK 770 Million; Keeps EBIT Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew to acquire 100% of Solera Beverage Group from CapMan at enterprise value of around DKK 770 million.Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,525-1,625 million maintainedMedium-term EBIT margin target of around 20-21% will be changed to a …



