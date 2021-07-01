Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces its intention to complete debt conversion transactions with two arm's length lenders pursuant to which the Company will issue an aggregate of 2,333,176 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.094 per share in satisfaction of US$219,318.33, representing certain accrued and unpaid interest under previously issued convertible debentures. In addition, the Company intends to complete debt conversion transactions with its four directors, and one former director, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 862,456 common shares at a deemed price of US$0.094 per share in satisfaction of US$81,071.30 of accrued and unpaid director fees owed to such directors to June 30, 2021. The Company (with the creditors' consent) determined to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to ‎‎preserve the ‎Company's cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working ‎capital.‎

The foregoing transactions are subject to all necessary approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The foregoing securities will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable state securities laws, and will be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, the shares issuable will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.‎

The debt conversion transactions with the Company's current four directors (Messrs Blyumkin, Bailey, Dennewald and Fuller) are each a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transactions are exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 since none of the securities of the Company are listed on a stock exchange specified in section 5.5(b) thereof. The proposed transactions are exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transactions were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization