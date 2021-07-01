checkAd

Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 21:25  |  41   |   |   

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces its intention to complete debt conversion transactions with two arm's length lenders pursuant to which the Company will issue an aggregate of 2,333,176 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.094 per share in satisfaction of US$219,318.33, representing certain accrued and unpaid interest under previously issued convertible debentures. In addition, the Company intends to complete debt conversion transactions with its four directors, and one former director, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 862,456 common shares at a deemed price of US$0.094 per share in satisfaction of US$81,071.30 of accrued and unpaid director fees owed to such directors to June 30, 2021. The Company (with the creditors' consent) determined to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to ‎‎preserve the ‎Company's cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working ‎capital.‎

The foregoing transactions are subject to all necessary approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The foregoing securities will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable state securities laws, and will be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, the shares issuable will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.‎

The debt conversion transactions with the Company's current four directors (Messrs Blyumkin, Bailey, Dennewald and Fuller) are each a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transactions are exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 since none of the securities of the Company are listed on a stock exchange specified in section 5.5(b) thereof. The proposed transactions are exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transactions were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization

Seite 1 von 3


Petroteq Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Petroteq Energy Öl / Sand Extraktion interessante Ressourcennutzung !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Ximen Mining Corporate Update
ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Enters Electric Scooter Market with Acquisition of Shared Technologies ...
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Petroteq erzielt für die erste LKW-Ladung Öl nach dem Wiederhochfahren des Betriebs einen WTI-Preis
17.06.21
WTI Price Paid for The First Truck Load Of Oil Produced After Restart of Operations
10.06.21
Petroteq Energy gibt bekannt, dass die erste Ladung von verkaufbarem Öl zum Vertrieb freigegeben wurde
10.06.21
Petroteq Energy Announces Initial Load of Sales Oil has Been Tagged for Sale
04.06.21
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
03.06.21
Petroteq Energy meldet Produktion von erster Ladung Öl für den Verkauf
03.06.21
Petroteq Energy Announces Production of Initial Load of Sales Oil