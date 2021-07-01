Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of DingDong (Cayman) Limited

DingDong (Cayman) Limited. (NYSE: DDL) is a leading on-demand e-commerce company in China providing customers with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other household products. The Company is headquartered in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.*

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of DingDong (Cayman) Limited.

“We are very pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for DingDong (Cayman) Limited’s Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Leveraging Deutsche Bank’s range of ADR services, we look forward to working with DingDong to help grow the ADR program and diversify the shareholder base.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by DingDong (Cayman) Limited (July 2021).