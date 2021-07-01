checkAd

PLUMAS BANCORP ACQUIRES FEATHER RIVER BANCORP, INC.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 22:00  |  32   |   |   

RENO, NV, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (“Plumas”) (Nasdaq: PLBC) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Feather River Bancorp, Inc. (“Feather River”), the holding company for Bank of Feather River, effective July 1, 2021. On the same day, Bank of Feather River merged with and into Plumas’s subsidiary, Plumas Bank. The transaction was previously announced on March 11, 2021.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement between Plumas and Feather River, each issued and outstanding share of common stock of Feather River (the “Common Shares”), was converted into the right to receive, at the election of each holder of Common Shares, either shares of common stock of Plumas or cash. Shareholder elections were subject to proration such that aggregate merger consideration payable by Plumas was comprised of $4,735,184 in cash and 598,129 shares of Plumas common stock. Holders of Common Shares received either $19.14 in cash or 0.6138 shares of Plumas common stock per Common Share. The value of the total deal consideration was approximately $23.4 million, based upon volume-weighted average trading price of Plumas common stock for the 10 trading days ending on the last trading day immediately preceding July 1, 2021, the closing date of the Merger. In accordance with the merger agreement, Plumas appointed Julie Morehead, Feather River’s President and Chief Executive Officer, to the board of directors of Plumas and Plumas Bank effective as of July 1, 2021. A lifetime and third generation Yuba City resident, Ms. Morehead is a career bank executive and has been with Bank of Feather River since 2008. “We are pleased to welcome the clients, employees, and shareholders of Feather River,” said Andrew J. Ryback, President and Chief Executive Officer, Plumas Bancorp. “From Quincy to Yuba City, our companies share a connection to the people and businesses who have built their livelihoods alongside California’s Feather River. Bringing together the team of local experts at Bank of Feather River with Plumas Bank’s technology and small business expertise increases the banking services available in the Yuba City marketplace. We look forward to providing long-term value to our combined shareholders, clients, team members, and communities we serve.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PLUMAS BANCORP ACQUIRES FEATHER RIVER BANCORP, INC. RENO, NV, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plumas Bancorp (“Plumas”) (Nasdaq: PLBC) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Feather River Bancorp, Inc. (“Feather River”), the holding company for Bank of Feather River, effective July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus