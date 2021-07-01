Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results August 3; Hold Conference Call August 4
DALLAS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August
3, 2021, after the close of U.S. financial markets. It will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to discuss these results. The conference call information is included below.
Earnings Conference Call
|Live Call Date:
|Wednesday, August 4, 2021
|Live Call Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
|Live Call Dial-in: .
|877-491-5169 from the U.S
|720-405-2254 from international locations
|Live Call Passcode:
|5973754
|
A live audio webcast will be available at bry.com/category/events.
|An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
|Replay Dates:
|Through Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|Replay Dial-in:
|855-859-2056 from the U.S.
|404-537-3406 from international locations
|Replay Passcode:
|5973754
|A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived at ir.bry.com/reports-resources.
About Berry
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.
