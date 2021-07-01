Tempest Announces Appointment of Christine Pellizzari to its Board of Directors

“We are very excited to welcome Christine to our Board of Directors at this important point for Tempest as a newly public company,” said Steve Brady, chief executive officer of Tempest. “Christine’s broad experience and leadership will be valuable as we continue to grow and advance our pipeline of novel, potentially first-in-class compounds to treat cancer.”

Christine has extensive leadership experience in the global pharma industry and currently serves as chief legal officer at Insmed Incorporated, a global biopharmaceutical company, where she has global responsibility for legal and government affairs. During her tenure, Christine has supported multiple public equity and debt offerings, served as interim head of regulatory affairs through a U.S. FDA Advisory Committee and NDA approval and built the legal and compliance infrastructure to support commercialization of the drug in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Prior to Insmed, Christine served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she oversaw all legal aspects of the company’s successful IPO and secondary public offering and served as a member of the Executive Management Committee. Prior to Aegerion, Christine served as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of Dendrite International, Inc., a publicly traded company that provided sales effectiveness, promotional and compliance solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. As a member of the company’s senior management team, she led many critical initiatives including the sale of the company to Cegedim S.A. in 2007. Christine received her Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.