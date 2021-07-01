NI to Host Virtual Investor Conference on August 17th

NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the investment community.

NATI Virtual Investor Conference

NI will host a virtual investor conference on August 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT. The link to the livestream will be available at ni.com/nati. At the conclusion of the event, a replay of all presentations and additional content will be available on demand on the company’s investor relations homepage.

NI’s executive leadership team will provide an in-depth overview of the company, business segments and financials, including: