Legion Partners Reinforces the Need for Additional Board Change at Genesco Following the Company’s Latest Attempt to Distract and Mislead Shareholders

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement in an effort to address the Company’s July 1 st press release and focus shareholders’ attention on the need for boardroom change. Legion Partners is seeking to elect four highly-qualified and independent candidates – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – to Genesco’s nine-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 20, 2021. Learn about how to vote on the WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com .

“We urge our fellow shareholders to see through the smoke screen that Genesco is trying to create as this contest enters the home stretch. Rather than acknowledge the Company’s many years of underperformance and commit to enacting long-overdue governance enhancements and necessary operational improvements, the current Board is trying to divert attention away from substantive issues by disseminating an array of self-serving misrepresentations.

The reality is that Legion Partners sought to engage in good faith with Genesco prior to publicly announcing our nominations and we made multiple attempts to reach a settlement for one designee, provided that twenty-year director Matthew C. Diamond step down in 2022. In addition, we have worked with our nominees to share thoughtful, value-enhancing ideas pertaining to capital allocation, governance practices, operations, e-commerce and marketing, the supply chain and Genesco’s ideal areas of focus. We believe the current Board has continually impugned its credibility by stating we have not engaged to avert an election contest and we have not set forth a clear potential strategy. The incumbents are spending $8.5 million of shareholders’ resources on external advisors in order to craft and promote these distortions, representing a blatant misallocation of capital.