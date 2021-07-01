checkAd

Legion Partners Reinforces the Need for Additional Board Change at Genesco Following the Company’s Latest Attempt to Distract and Mislead Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 22:00  |  26   |   |   

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement in an effort to address the Company’s July 1st press release and focus shareholders’ attention on the need for boardroom change. Legion Partners is seeking to elect four highly-qualified and independent candidates – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – to Genesco’s nine-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 20, 2021. Learn about how to vote on the WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com.

Chris Kiper and Ted White, Legion Partners’ Managing Directors, commented:

“We urge our fellow shareholders to see through the smoke screen that Genesco is trying to create as this contest enters the home stretch. Rather than acknowledge the Company’s many years of underperformance and commit to enacting long-overdue governance enhancements and necessary operational improvements, the current Board is trying to divert attention away from substantive issues by disseminating an array of self-serving misrepresentations.

The reality is that Legion Partners sought to engage in good faith with Genesco prior to publicly announcing our nominations and we made multiple attempts to reach a settlement for one designee, provided that twenty-year director Matthew C. Diamond step down in 2022. In addition, we have worked with our nominees to share thoughtful, value-enhancing ideas pertaining to capital allocation, governance practices, operations, e-commerce and marketing, the supply chain and Genesco’s ideal areas of focus. We believe the current Board has continually impugned its credibility by stating we have not engaged to avert an election contest and we have not set forth a clear potential strategy. The incumbents are spending $8.5 million of shareholders’ resources on external advisors in order to craft and promote these distortions, representing a blatant misallocation of capital.

Seite 1 von 4
Genesco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legion Partners Reinforces the Need for Additional Board Change at Genesco Following the Company’s Latest Attempt to Distract and Mislead Shareholders Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with FREYR AS
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
Legion Partners’ Four Highly-Qualified Director Candidates Issue Letter to Genesco Shareholders
29.06.21
Legion Partners Addresses Genesco’s Desperate Attempt to Divert Attention Away From the Urgent Need for Boardroom Change
28.06.21
Legion Partners Releases Presentation to Rebut Genesco’s Distortions and Reinforce the Need to Replace Four Long-Tenured Directors
24.06.21
Legion Partners Highlights the Need for Credible ESG and DEI Initiatives at Genesco Following Superficial Pledges and Years of Neglect
22.06.21
Legion Partners Releases Presentation Outlining the Case for Further Boardroom Change at Genesco
14.06.21
Legion Partners Issues Letter to Genesco Shareholders Regarding the Company’s Misaligned Executive Compensation Structure
07.06.21
Legion Partners Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Genesco Shareholders