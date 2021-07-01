AAR signs agreement with Druck, a Baker Hughes business, for global AOG support

Complementing existing solutions provided to AAR’s client base, this multi-year agreement will prevent parts supply delays and provide customers with immediate access to pressure measurement technology. Druck sensors will be used to support applications such as: hydraulics; environmental control systems; fuel monitoring; auxiliary power unit operations; engine measurement; air data measurement; and cabin pressure.

Wood Dale, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has signed an agreement with Druck, a Baker Hughes business, to offer global aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support for a range of engine pressure sensors. This service will be performed through AAR´s customer support team and worldwide warehouses network.

“We are excited to add Druck´s pressure sensors to our portfolio to enhance our existing AOG solutions for customers,” said Darren Spiegel, AAR Vice President and General Manager OEM Solutions. “The AAR AOG team already supports a global customer base with parts supply and the addition of Druck’s industry leading pressure sensors will complement our existing sensor and LEAP product offering.”

“Druck has supplied more than 500,000 sensors to the aerospace sector providing unrivalled levels of accuracy and reliability across pressure measurement applications,” said Gordon Docherty, Druck Vice President. “Working in partnership with AAR provides our customers with seamless access to our pressure sensor technology, helping optimize operations.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.