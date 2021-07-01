checkAd

HC2 Holdings Completes Sale of Continental Insurance Business for $90 Million

Transaction Further Refines HC2’s Strategic Focus and Bolsters Liquidity Position

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of its insurance segment, comprised of Continental Insurance Group Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Continental General Insurance Company and Continental LTC Inc. (collectively, “Continental”), to Continental General Holdings LLC, an entity controlled by Michael Gorzynski. The total transaction value of approximately $90 million consists of a combination of $65 million in cash plus securities, including certain assets of Continental.

Mr. Gorzynski, a director of the Company and beneficial owner of approximately 6.6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, is the managing member of MG Capital Management, Ltd. and has also served as executive chairman of Continental since October 2020.

“This divestiture marks another key milestone in the transformation of HC2. Going forward our focus will be on our three core operating segments – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum – all of which have best-in-class assets that are well positioned to thrive,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of HC2.

“The consummation of this deal increases the Company’s financial flexibility, better supports our remaining assets and positions us to drive growth,” said Wayne Barr, Jr., HC2’s President and CEO. “Over the last several months, we have refinanced our balance sheet and made a strategic acquisition of Banker Steel in our Infrastructure segment. We believe we are well positioned for growth and value creation in the years ahead.”

“I believe completing this transaction helps HC2 meet its key strategic objectives while positioning Continental to strategically expand its footprint and pursue new opportunities,” added Mr. Gorzynski. “We look forward to continuing to build a best-in-class organization that prioritizes policyholders.”

The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors of HC2, excluding Mr. Gorzynski and Kenneth Courtis, who recused themselves from the deliberations.

For further information regarding the terms and conditions of the agreement, please refer to the transaction agreement filed on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Duff & Phelps served as financial advisor to HC2 in connection with the transaction and issued a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of HC2 in connection with this transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to HC2. Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, Duane Morris LLP, and Roberts & Holland LLP served as legal advisors to Michael Gorzynski.

