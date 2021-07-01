checkAd

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,565,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $48.50 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 465,000 additional shares. The total gross proceeds for the offering are approximately $172.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 4, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus which forms a part of the effective shelf registration statement.

Copies of the final prospectus supplement related to the offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or by contacting:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone: 877-821-7388 or via email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by emailing syndicate@svbleerink.com, Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

