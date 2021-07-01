Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that James (Jamie) Levine has resigned from his position as chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 9, 2021, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Levine will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company for at least six months and will provide transitional support to a successor CFO.



“On behalf of the entire Cidara team and board of directors, I want to thank Jamie for his financial leadership, including his significant contributions to our collaborations with Mundipharma and Janssen Pharmaceuticals,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “He has helped build an outstanding finance team and supported the strengthening of our balance sheet, which has enabled us to efficiently advance our rezafungin Phase 3 programs and expand our Cloudbreak immunotherapy antiviral platform. We wish Jamie the best in his future endeavors.”