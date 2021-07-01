checkAd

Report from the extraordinary general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 1 July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 22:00  |  16   |   |   

On 1 July 2021 the extraordinary general meeting of NAXS AB (publ) resolved in accordance with the following

Board of directors

  • The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the majority shareholder’s proposal, that the number of board members shall be five (5) with no deputy board members and to replace all current board members and elect new members of the board of directors as follows: Daniel Gold, Meg Eisner, Synne Syrrist, Nikolai Jebsen and Børge Johansen, with Daniel Gold as chairman of the board.  
     
  • It was further resolved, in accordance with the majority shareholder’s proposal, that the compensation to the remuneration per director (including the chairman) shall remain at the same as the level of remuneration resolved by the annual general meeting 2021. Because of the increased the size of the board of directors from four to five members, the total pool of director compensation increases from SEK 753,750 to SEK 918,750.
     
     

Contact information:

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22.00 CET on July 1, 2021.  

This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)
Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972
Nybrogatan 8
114 34 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 766 40 00 40, E-mail: info@naxs.se

NAXS is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Report from the extraordinary general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 1 July 2021 On 1 July 2021 the extraordinary general meeting of NAXS AB (publ) resolved in accordance with the following Board of directors The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the majority shareholder’s proposal, that the number …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus