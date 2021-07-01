Nuwellis, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE), today announced that, effective June 30, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved an equity award to George Montague under Nuwellis’ 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to Mr. Montague entering into employment with the company as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The equity award was approved in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.



In connection with entering into employment with Nuwellis, Inc., Mr. Montague, who was not previously an employee or director of Nuwellis, received an option to purchase an aggregate of 62,535 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option award has an exercise price of $4.20 per share, the closing price of Nuwellis’ common stock on June 30, 2021, the date of the grant. The option has a ten-year term and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting one year after the date of grant and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 approximately equal monthly increments, provided Mr. Montague’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in Mr. Montague’s option agreement.