CONMED Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-889-7792 (domestic) or +1-661-378-9936 (international) and refer to the passcode 7138188.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of CONMED's website at www.conmed.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, until 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) and enter the passcode 7138188.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the July 28, 2021 conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.




