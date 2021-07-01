checkAd

Varex Announces LUMEN 4336W Radiography Detector With IP68 Rating

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced the addition of the LUMEN 4336W digital radiography detector to Varex’s product line. The LUMEN 4336W joins the LUMEN 4343W as part of a new generation of detectors designed for increased durability and convenience for customers and end-users. The LUMEN 4336W includes the following features and benefits:

  • Robustness. The LUMEN 4336W has increased resistance to water ingress with an industry leading rating of IP68. This means that the LUMEN 4336W will be ready for real world use, from the physical challenges of the emergency department to the frequent disinfection cycles now demanded by changing standards of care.
  • Reliability. The LUMEN 4336W has been designed with reliability in mind. By simplifying the construction of the internal components, Varex has minimized potential points of failure while also improving the design of the housing to provide protection from external shocks.
  • Wireless Charging. The LUMEN 4336W has an integrated inductive charger that allows wireless charging in a bucky, on a table-top, or in a carry case – wherever the detector may be between shots, reducing the need to remove the battery for charging

The improvements in the LUMEN 4336W detector are coupled with the reliable image quality that Varex has built its reputation on. Varex’s expertise in high sensitivity, low noise designs means that these mechanical improvements can be matched with best in class image quality. For more information about the LUMEN 4336W, please contact your Varex representative or the individuals referenced below.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, its products and Solutions in Sight visit vareximaging.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning new products and features; and any statements using the terms “will,” “can,” “may,” “could,” “believe,” or similar statements are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Varex’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on both the global economy and the Varex’s business; demand for and delays in delivery of products of Varex or its customers; Varex’s ability to develop, commercialize and deploy new products; and the other risks listed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Varex assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements in this release because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

