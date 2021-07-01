VBI Vaccines Reports New CPT Code Issued for a 3-Antigen Prophylactic Hepatitis B Vaccine

VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate is currently under regulatory review for marketing approval in the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 30, 2021.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today reported that the American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Panel has established a unique CPT code for a 3-antigen (S, Pre-S1, Pre-S2) Hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. If approved, VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate will be reported using the new code, differentiating it from other single-antigen HBV vaccines.

“The AMA’s issuance of a unique CPT code for a 3-antigen HBV vaccine enables a streamlined reimbursement process for our vaccine candidate that is distinct from the process for the other approved, single-antigen HBV vaccines,” said Jeff Baxter, President and CEO. “This is a significant milestone and one of many steps being taken to prepare for the potential approval and launch of our 3-antigen HBV vaccine for adults in the U.S., and we continue to support the FDA in their review of our application.”

About CPT Codes

CPT codes offer doctors and health care professionals a uniform language for coding medical services and procedures to streamline reporting, increase accuracy and efficiency. CPT Codes are also used for administrative management purposes such as claims processing and developing guidelines for medical care review. The CPT terminology is the most widely accepted medical nomenclature used across the U.S. to report medical, surgical, and diagnostic services and procedures to public and private health insurance programs for the purpose of reimbursement. CPT is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association, which develops and maintains CPT codes.

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most significant infectious disease threats with more than 290 million people infected globally. HBV infection is the leading cause of liver disease and, with current treatments, it is very difficult to cure, with many patients going on to develop liver cancers. An estimated 900,000 people die each year from complications of chronic HBV such as liver decompensation, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma.